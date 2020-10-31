Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Charles’s ascension will ‘hasten the end of the monarchy’: report

Prince Charles has always been a polarizing personality within the UK and in light of his past, many royal commentators fear he may bring about the end of the monarchy.

The claim was made by Republic CEO, an organization adamant on abolishing the monarchial rule in England. Its representative, Mr Smith told Express UK, "If you ask Prince Charles’s spokespeople, they always say it will be different when he is King and he won’t be outspoken when he is King. But he has made it clear that he wants to be a different type of monarch, you also cannot suddenly unsay what he has said."

“It does not work like that, his public statements have been on every area of Government, education, health, planning, environment. You name it he has been talking about it in one way or another over the last 40 years.”

 Honestly, "A lot of it is eccentric, a lot of it is just plain wrong, a lot of it is controversial and certainly at odds with what governments and voters would want."

Republic CEO also claim that with the prince's hasty views, and past comments in mind, the Prince of Wales might end up adversely affecting the monarchy as a whole and end up causing its abolishment.

"We are and I think a lot of people are concerned about Charles becoming King. I think he is going to hasten the end of the monarchy. The monarchy tends to survive because of the Queen and Prince Charles is not as well-liked or supported. He is also much easier to challenge and criticise, the problem with him is that he cannot help himself when it comes to interfering with politics."

Mr Smith concluded by saying, "If we have just one serious issue where the Government after he becomes King, changes its policy to match what Charles has said on the public record previously then we have to start asking questions as to whether they did that because they thought it was a good idea or because Prince Charles was lobbying them privately, that would cause a very serious crisis."

