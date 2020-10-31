Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth to abdicate in favour of Prince Charles on her birthday: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Prince Charles will become the king after his mother Queen Elizabeth II who is longest-reigning monarch in the British history.

Media has been speculating that the Queen would abdicate in favor of her son. 

Royal biographer and author of the popular book "Battle of Brothers" Robert Lacy thinks that Queen Elizabeth II is likely to hand over power to her son Prince Charles in April next year when she turns 95.

94-year-old Queen Elizabeth, who is the longest-reigning monarch, celebrates her birthday on April 21.

"I still firmly believe when the Queen becomes 95, that she will step down,” Lacey said while talking to "The Royal Beat".

According to Express UK, another royal expert Jack Royston, while speaking on the same show, said the Queen would be unwilling to hand over the prestigious honor to her son.

He said, “But realistically she will get to a point where she has handed over everything to Charles and then how do you look your son in the eye and tell him he is not going to be King?”

The father of Prince William and Prince Harry became first-in-line to the throne at the age of three when his mother ascended to the throne.

More From Entertainment:

'Avengers Endgame' actor Brie Larson prepares American fans for challenge ahead

'Avengers Endgame' actor Brie Larson prepares American fans for challenge ahead

Bella Hadid elated after bumping into two popular US politicians

Bella Hadid elated after bumping into two popular US politicians

Prince Charles’s ascension will ‘hasten the end of the monarchy’: report

Prince Charles’s ascension will ‘hasten the end of the monarchy’: report
Prince Harry dubbed a ‘bare-faced hypocrite’: report

Prince Harry dubbed a ‘bare-faced hypocrite’: report
Snoop Dogg dons Batman's suit

Snoop Dogg dons Batman's suit
Queen in financial distress: Monarchy told to leave Buckingham Palace

Queen in financial distress: Monarchy told to leave Buckingham Palace
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal snub that 'enraged' the duke

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal snub that 'enraged' the duke
Prince Harry gives ‘heartbreaking’ insights into military life

Prince Harry gives ‘heartbreaking’ insights into military life
Prince Harry decided to stay with worried Meghan Markle in Canada after their romance secret was out: report

Prince Harry decided to stay with worried Meghan Markle in Canada after their romance secret was out: report
Prince Andrew made a brutal remark about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Prince Andrew made a brutal remark about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plan to ditch royal links: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plan to ditch royal links: report
Khloé Kardashian struggles to cope without daughter True during quarantine

Khloé Kardashian struggles to cope without daughter True during quarantine

Latest

view all