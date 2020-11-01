Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian overcomes her spider fears as she celebrates Halloween with kids?

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that her sister Kim Kardashian was overcoming her spider fears one step at a time as the latter transformed her entire home into a giant spider to celebrate Halloween with her kids.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared a video clip to give a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations.

The mother of four transformed her entire home into a scary spider, complete with a giant cobweb that covered the entire home.

She captioned the video “Halloween 2020”

Kim Kardashian also wrote with spider emoticons, “Go to my reels to see the full walkthrough of our home for Halloween.”

Commenting on the post, Kourtney Kardashian said, “Overcoming your spider fears one step at a time.”

She also shared snaps and video clips in her Insta stories where fans can see an array of large fake spider suspended from string.

The creepy theme even continued into their kitchen so the family could enjoy Halloween themed meals together too.

