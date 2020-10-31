Can't connect right now! retry
PML-N leader Musadik Malik tests positive for coronavirus

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

PML-N leader Musadik Malik tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and has gone into self-isolation.

Malik, in a tweet, said: "I have just about received my COVID-19 result. Unfortunately, I am coronavirus positive, and am going into isolation. Please keep me in your prayers."

"Most regretfully, I would miss one of the most important family events - my loss," he added.

Read more: Punjab reports highest number of coronavirus cases in single day in almost 2 months

Malik has become the latest politician to have contracted the virus.

Earlier this week, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, who had tested positive for coronavirus on October 13, said that he had again tested positive for the virus.

At least 108 Pakistani politicians, including PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, ANP’s Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari have previously tested positive for coronavirus, most of whom went into self-isolation and recovered. Of the total, 42 belong to the ruling Pakistan PTI alone.

PTI Punjab MPA Shaheen Raza was the first lawmaker in the country who died due to COVID-19 a few months ago.

PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera and PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema from Gujranwala also passed away in June after being on the ventilator for a few days.

