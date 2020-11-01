Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's former friend accuses her of abandoning duty during COVID-19 crisis

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Meghan Markle's former friend and TV presenter Piers Morgan has launched fresh attack on the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry as he commented on their role during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an exclusive talk with Express UK, Morgan praised Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family as criticized the US-based couple for for the way they have conducted themselves during the coronavirus pandemic..

Lavishing praise on William and Kate, he said, "I think the way the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have conducted themselves during the pandemic has been starkly at odds with the Sussexes, and to their great credit."

He added: “They understand what to do. “I thought Harry understood that but he has got no interest in duty".

Morgan then appeared to hold Meghan responsible for Prince Harry's action.

“He has been completely bamboozled in a way that we saw the last time American lady entered the Royal Family,” he said while referring to the former actress.

Morgan has also criticized the couple in his new book "Wake Up: Why the world has gone nuts" 

