Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra back together after she returns from 'Matrix 4' shoot

Priyanka held her dog Diana in her lap and struck a pose alongside Nick Jonas

Power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have finally reunited after being apart for quite some time.

Turning to her Instagram, the Quantico star shared photos of her with her husband upon their reunion and expressed her elation about returning.

Wearing a blue bathrobe and sunglasses, Priyanka held her dog Diana in her lap and struck a pose alongside the singer in a red convertible.

“Home is where the heart is @diariesofdiana @ginothegerman @nickjonas," she wrote.

The actor had been away from home for quite some time for the shoot of her upcoming film Matrix 4 in Berlin.



She had earlier shared a photo of herself with her dog Diana outside a hotel in Germany and had written: “In these strange times it’s important to feel safe when you travel. So thank you to @patrickhellmannschlosshotel and their staff who took every precaution to make me, my team and @diariesofdiana feel safe and at home whilst filming in Berlin."