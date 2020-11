Pakistani starlet Sana Javed can be seen shooting a firearm. — Instagram

Pakistani starlet Sana Javed said that her husband introduced her to firearms and self-defence, in an Instagram post, where she can be seen firing shots.



The newly wed couple had tied the knot on October 20.

"Fun day at the shooting range. My Husband introducing me to firearms and self-defence," she said.

"I look scared here but I’m willing to learn. Thank you Umair," Javed added.