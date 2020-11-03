Can't connect right now! retry
Sona Mohapatra berates Mukesh Khanna after he says ‘women should stay at home’

'Men never ever molested or assaulted women & children inside homes,' said Sona Mohapatra

Bollywood star Mukesh Khanna is getting an earful from Indian singer Sona Mohapatra after his statement against #MeToo and working women.

Khanna had said during an interview with The Filmy Charcha that a woman’s job is to take care of the house and the entire #MeToo storm had broken out due to working women.

“The job of a woman is to take care of the house. The problem of #MeToo began when women started working,” he had said.

“Today, women talk about walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men. People talk about women's liberation, but let me tell you that's where the problem begins,” he added.

Responding to those claims, Mohapatra tweeted: "Yea, cus men never ever molested or assaulted women & children inside homes according to this fellow who is best ignored. Tacky mandhbudhi. The sad truth is there are enough & more such regressive mindsets around us everywhere? We soldier on. Change is slow but is coming.”


