Tuesday Nov 03 2020
Queen Elizabeth plans therapy session to unite broken family after Harry, Meghan's exit

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the British royal family has been tangled quite a lot of controversies and scandals of late, since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure.

As per the latest intel from the palace, Queen Elizabeth II is determined to clear up the mess and get everyone back together ahead of the holiday season.

According to a report by Express, the monarch is holding crisis talks and is looking to do a counseling session during the upcoming holidays to make things better.

A source spilled the beans to Australian magazine New Idea about how Her Majesty has even asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join the event.

"The fact that the Queen is even considering something as New-Age as a family counseling session given how old she is, shows how bad things are," the insider spilled.

"The Queen doesn’t trust that the Sussexes, Cambridges, and Prince Charles will ever be able to sort out their differences on their own, so it’s time for professional help," added the source.

