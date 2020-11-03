Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
Johnny Depp's defeat in libel case is 'no surprise' for ex-wife Amber Heard

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

American actor Amber Heard has broken her silence after her ex-husband Johnny Depp lost the high-stake libel case in UK against publishers of The Sun newspapers. 

The Aquaman actor's response to her ex's defeat was disclosed by Metro on Tuesday as the publication revealed her US counsel's statement following the ruling.

"For those of us present for the London High Court trial, this decision and Judgment are not a surprise," said Elaine Charlson, US counsel for Heard.

"Very soon, we will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the US. We are committed to obtaining Justice for Amber Heard in the US court and defending Ms. Heard’s Right to Free Speech," she added.

Earlier on Monday, High Court Judge Andrew Nicol dismissed the 57-year-old's claim saying the newspaper group's article had been proven to be "substantially true", adding "the claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel".

The actor sued the tabloid's publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and the author of the article over claims he was violent to ex-wife Amber Heard during their volatile two-year marriage.

Three weeks of rancorous testimony at the case dubbed "the biggest English libel trial of the 21st century" included claims of drug abuse and domestic violence.

"I have found that the great majority of alleged assaults of Ms Heard by Mr Depp have been proved to the civil standard," said judge Nicol, meaning he deemed the claims more likely than not to be true on the balance of probability.

"I have reached these conclusions having examined in detail the 14 incidents on which the defendants rely as well as the overarching considerations which the claimant submitted I should take into account," he added.

The Sun in response thanked the judge for his "careful consideration" and Amber Heard "for her courage in giving evidence to the court."

