Timothée Chalamet steps out for casual bike ride after courtside appearance

Timothee Chalamet is keeping it casual after a star-studded courtside outing.

On Friday, May 22, the three-time Oscar nominee was spotted during a casual bicycle ride after attending the playoff game a day earlier alongside Tracy Morgan.

Enjoying a laid-back morning, he was seen gliding through the New York City streets after cheering the Knicks during their second Eastern Conference Finals game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, May 21, on Madison Square Garden.

For the Friday outing, the Dune star sported a relaxed outfit while on a Citi Bike.

He opted for a camo baseball cap, dark hoodie, athletic shorts, and white sneakers for the day.

This marked the latest outing of Chalamet since he debuted his new look.

Days after making headlines in the wake of his double date with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, her sister Kendall Jenner, and Jacob Elordi, the the 30-year-old French-American heartthrob showed off a completely shaved mustache during his recent outing at MSG.

While Kylie wasn’t at Thursday’s game, she left a flirty comment on a video surfacing on social media capturing the moment Chalamet arrived at the venue and headed to his courtside seat.