Tuesday Nov 03 2020
Kate Middleton didn't test positive for COVID-19, Kensington Palace confirms

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Prince William recently sparked frenzy after it was revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year in April.

And while many worried about the Duke of Cambridge's health, some couldn't help but wonder if other members of the British royal family had tested positive during the same time or not.

However, the rumours were put to rest after Express' Richard Palmer revealed that Kensington Palace confirmed about Kate Middleton and the kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis remaining out of harm's way while Prince William recovered.

"I’m on holiday but it seems Kensington Palace is confirming that the Duke of Cambridge had Covid-19 in April and kept it secret. The UK expects honesty from public figures, particularly during a pandemic. This may be a cover-up that will haunt William and those advising him," wrote Palmer.

Rebecca English also confirmed: " KP have belatedly confirmed that Prince William did have coronavirus in April - Kate and the children did not. Valid questions as to why this was kept secret, although KP say he didn’t want to alarm people after his father’s diagnosis."


Chrissy Teigen opts for a tattoo in tribute to late baby Jack

Trump 'laughed out loud' over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry jibe, says Piers Morgan

Mark Ruffalo in awe of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's 'strongest Avenger'

Ariana Grande calls for fans to stay home this Halloween: ‘please be safe’

Johnny Depp's defeat in libel case is 'no surprise' for ex-wife Amber Heard

Lady Gaga fires back at Trump: 'Glad to be living rent free in your head'

Queen Elizabeth plans therapy session to unite broken family after Harry, Meghan's exit

BBC apologizes to Princess Diana's brother 25 years after bombshell interview

Kendall Jenner shunned by fans after breaking COVID-19 guidelines with massive party

Meghan Markle's father determined to travel to UK to testify in Duchess's privacy court case

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green's domestic feud causes rift between former spouses

Fragile Queen Elizabeth in mourning after 'close' family member passes away

