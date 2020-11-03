Kate Middleton didn't test positive for COVID-19, Kensington Palace confirms

Prince William recently sparked frenzy after it was revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year in April.

And while many worried about the Duke of Cambridge's health, some couldn't help but wonder if other members of the British royal family had tested positive during the same time or not.

However, the rumours were put to rest after Express' Richard Palmer revealed that Kensington Palace confirmed about Kate Middleton and the kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis remaining out of harm's way while Prince William recovered.

"I’m on holiday but it seems Kensington Palace is confirming that the Duke of Cambridge had Covid-19 in April and kept it secret. The UK expects honesty from public figures, particularly during a pandemic. This may be a cover-up that will haunt William and those advising him," wrote Palmer.

Rebecca English also confirmed: " KP have belatedly confirmed that Prince William did have coronavirus in April - Kate and the children did not. Valid questions as to why this was kept secret, although KP say he didn’t want to alarm people after his father’s diagnosis."





