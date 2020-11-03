Can't connect right now! retry
Beyoncé touches on her unique parenting strategies: ‘I check in with my kids’

Beyoncé believes children are smarter than adults give them credit for, and in light of the way Covid-19 is effecting the world, the singer believes parents have a responsibility to engage their kids in open dialogues and make their home “as positive” as possible.

The Grammy award-winning singer discussed these thoughts during her interview with British Vogue. There she also touched upon her candid conversations with Blue Ivy and admitted that her daughter still needs to “become a better listener.”

The 39-year-old also admitted that her daughter is “aware” the world dynamic has shifted, and due to that Beyoncé feels a looming sense of added responsibility.

The singer admitted she wants to “do my best” and “keep her world as positive” as possible. "She is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an 8-year-old.”

During the course of her interview Beyoncé also touched upon her “best advice” for parents. "I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them.”

With her age granting her more autonomy towards the world, Ivy has been pitching into her mother’s philanthropic work more often. The doting mother explained that her daughter is more advanced than many her age, "When I tell her I'm proud of her, she tells me that she's proud of me and that I'm doing a good job. It's teeeeeew much sweetness. She melts my heart. I believe the best way to teach them is to be the example."

The main reason why Beyoncé feels a calling to do her best is because Ivy’s birth cracked “something open inside her.”

“I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration. It became my mission to make sure she lived in a world where she feels truly seen and valued. I was also deeply inspired by my trip to South Africa with my family.”

