Harry Styles ditches his signature curls for new jaw-dropping slicked back look

Harry Styles ditches his signature curls for new jaw-dropping slicked back style

British singer and actor Harry Styles's fans were left with bated breath after a new photo showing his new look came to surface on social media as he shoots for his upcoming film.

A photo of the former One Direction member has been making rounds online where he can be seen looking quite different as he ditched his signature look.

The viral shot is from the sets of the Dunkirk actor's upcoming film Don't Worry, Darling, featuring the Watermelon Sugar singer with his dark curly locks straightened and slicked back as he wore a white T-shirt that read, "Don't Trip."

Soon after the photo emerged on social media, fans went wild over the new look and were head over heels with the singer.

The upcoming psychological thriller, directed by Olivia Wilde, features Florence Pugh alongside the British heartthrob who replaced Shia LaBeouf.