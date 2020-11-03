Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Mohammad Hasnain dominates game with 5-wicket haul

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan´s Mohammad Hasnain (R) delivers a ball as Zimbabwe´s Brian Chari (L) watches during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 3, 2020. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain had a day to remember on Tuesday during the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe third ODI here in the city.

The 20-year-old picked up five wickets for just 26 runs in his 10-over spell, wreaking havoc to the opponent’s top order. He picked up three wickets in his opening spell, which he shared with Shaheen Afridi.

Hasnain first sent Zimbabwe captain Chimu Chibhabha back to the pavilion, followed by Craig Ervine and Brian Chari.

Today’s game was the first of the series for Hasnain. He finished with figures of 10-3-26-5 as he became the third Pakistani bowler to claim a five-for in back-to-back matches of the ongoing series.

Before him, Afridi had done the same in first ODI and Iftikhar Ahmed in the second one.

