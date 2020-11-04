Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Beyonce shares untold story about her leisure activities

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Pop star Beyonce, who is a woman of many talents, shared some untold story about her life.

Revealing interesting facts about herself, the megastar kept it real in an interview: 'I'm always losing my phone in my house or office, and I never know where my keys are,' adding that 'my phone is always dead.

She continued: 'I get days and dates confused all the time, but guaranteed, I'll remember every detail of a conversation, what you were wearing or how your hair was styled. It's absolutely ridiculous.'

Beyonce, who is a woman of many talents, also shared some untold story about her hobby.

Her fans know that she's a triple threat singer, dancer and actor, and owns clothing brand – but it’s come as quite the surprise to learn that Queen Bey also has a knack for beekeeping.

The singer has revealed she enjoys the unlikely hobby in her downtime and produces “hundreds” of jars of honey every year.

'I know it's random, but I have two beehives. Real ones,' she said.

Beyonce added: 'I've had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year. I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties.'

She continued, 'I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties.'

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt visits ex-wife Angelina Jolie to settle differences over custody of children

Brad Pitt visits ex-wife Angelina Jolie to settle differences over custody of children

Sofia Richie enjoys PDA-filled moments with Matthew Morton after split with Scott Disick

Sofia Richie enjoys PDA-filled moments with Matthew Morton after split with Scott Disick
Prince Charles and Prince William's illness made the Queen upset

Prince Charles and Prince William's illness made the Queen upset
Khloe Kardashian expertly puts pregnancy rumour to rest

Khloe Kardashian expertly puts pregnancy rumour to rest
Prince Harry scorned Prince Charles as a child: report

Prince Harry scorned Prince Charles as a child: report
Queen Elizabeth bashed for criticizing Meghan Markle: ‘royals sell shower caps'

Queen Elizabeth bashed for criticizing Meghan Markle: ‘royals sell shower caps'
Queen Elizabeth shuns Prince Andrew’s request to rejoin the royal fold: report

Queen Elizabeth shuns Prince Andrew’s request to rejoin the royal fold: report
Cardi B to ‘vote early since ‘I get upset every time I see this man talk'

Cardi B to ‘vote early since ‘I get upset every time I see this man talk'
Kim Kardashian slammed for voting reminder: ‘tell your husband to stop’

Kim Kardashian slammed for voting reminder: ‘tell your husband to stop’
Lady Gaga urges fans to vote with heartfelt promotional PSA

Lady Gaga urges fans to vote with heartfelt promotional PSA
Harry Styles ditches his signature curls for new jaw-dropping slicked back look

Harry Styles ditches his signature curls for new jaw-dropping slicked back look
Katy Perry dons a giant voting sticker encouraging people to vote

Katy Perry dons a giant voting sticker encouraging people to vote

Latest

view all