Beyonce shares untold story about her leisure activities

Pop star Beyonce, who is a woman of many talents, shared some untold story about her life.

Revealing interesting facts about herself, the megastar kept it real in an interview: 'I'm always losing my phone in my house or office, and I never know where my keys are,' adding that 'my phone is always dead.

She continued: 'I get days and dates confused all the time, but guaranteed, I'll remember every detail of a conversation, what you were wearing or how your hair was styled. It's absolutely ridiculous.'

Beyonce, who is a woman of many talents, also shared some untold story about her hobby.

Her fans know that she's a triple threat singer, dancer and actor, and owns clothing brand – but it’s come as quite the surprise to learn that Queen Bey also has a knack for beekeeping.

The singer has revealed she enjoys the unlikely hobby in her downtime and produces “hundreds” of jars of honey every year.

'I know it's random, but I have two beehives. Real ones,' she said.

Beyonce added: 'I've had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year. I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties.'

