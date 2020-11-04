Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
Priyanka Chopra's jaw-dropping net worth is sure to leave you stunned

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Priyanka Chopra rakes in more money than Nick Jonas which is why her net worth is twice as much as his 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are going strong ever since they walked down the aisle. 

However, if we talk about who in their marriage rakes in more money, it seems as if Mrs Jonas definitely enjoys much more wealth than her singer husband leaving him far behind in that league.

Speaking of Nick, the 28-year-old has been in the music scene since he was a kid, as one of the eminent components of the boy band Jonas Brothers.

During much of his teenage, Nick toured around the world with his brothers Kevin and Joe, performing for their band, until they decided to split the group and go their separate ways in 2013.

As of 2020, Nick is worth a whopping $25million! While this might amass fortunes that numerous celebrities have mustered throughout their lifetime, it is almost half as much as the net worth that Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra has.

The global icon, who shot to fame after winning laurels at beauty pagaents around the world, has an impressive repertoire to her name.

Even before moving to the US, Pee Cee had worked in a long list of Bollywood movies, many of which were blockbusters.

After she started working in Hollywood, Pee Cee became a household name with one of her most successful projects being famed TV series Quantico.

She has so far collaborated with big names like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Zac Efron, Justin Timberlake, Rebel Wilson, Jim Parsons and many more.

For the unversed, Pee Cee even tried her luck at singing and has appeared in movie videos featuring Pitbull and Will.i.am from Black Eyed Peas.

Owing to all this, celebrity net worth has reported Priyanka Chopra's staggering net worth to be standing at a whopping $50million!

Meanwhile, the starlet is all set to collaborate with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in one of her upcoming projects.

Other films starring Pee Cee include The Matrix and The White Tiger slated to release in 2021.

US election 2020: Kanye West makes sure to cast vote - but for himself

Meghan Markle makes history by voting early in 2020 US election breaking royal protocol

Brad Pitt visits ex-wife Angelina Jolie to settle differences over custody of children

Sofia Richie enjoys PDA-filled moments with Matthew Morton after split with Scott Disick

Beyonce shares untold story about her leisure activities

Prince Charles and Prince William's illness made the Queen upset

Khloe Kardashian expertly puts pregnancy rumour to rest

Prince Harry scorned Prince Charles as a child: report

Queen Elizabeth bashed for criticizing Meghan Markle: ‘royals sell shower caps'

Queen Elizabeth shuns Prince Andrew’s request to rejoin the royal fold: report

Cardi B to ‘vote early since ‘I get upset every time I see this man talk'

Kim Kardashian slammed for voting reminder: ‘tell your husband to stop’

