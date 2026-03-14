Adrian Grenier reveals what kept him out of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Adrian Grenier explains why he didn’t return for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Adrian Grenier spoke out about why he believes he wasn’t asked to return for the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

The actor played Nate Cooper opposite Anne Hathaway in the 2006 hit.

Grenier told Page Six he “of course” would have loved to be part of the second film, which arrives in theaters this May.

But he thinks the negative reaction to his character may have been a factor.

“Obviously, it was a disappointment that I didn’t get the call to be in the sequel, but I also understand there’s some backlash with Nate, the character, so that might have something to do with it,” Grenier said.

In the original movie, Hathaway’s Andy Sachs struggled to balance her demanding job under Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) with her personal life.

Fans criticized Nate as immature and unsupportive, a perception Grenier admits he didn’t fully grasp until years later.

He previously told Entertainment Weekly that “all those memes that came out were shocking to me.”

He acknowledged that the time he may have been “as immature as Nate was.”

Despite the disappointment, Grenier sees opportunity.

“Either way, it leaves room for a beautiful spinoff in which Nate has his own film,” he joked, adding when pressed, “Obviously!”

For now, the actor is currently promoting his new short film Self Custody, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.