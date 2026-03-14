Olivia Rodrigo debuts new surprise after 'OR3' logo reveal

Olivia Rodrigo shares unexpected detail from much-anticipated album

Olivia Rodrigo seems to be steering towards a different direction than what fans expected for her third studio album, or OR3.

The 23-year-old pop superstar dropped the first traces of her album when purple murals began showing up across the cities, with a new OR logo for the album.

The Vampire hitmaker also gave her website a makeover featuring the same logo and aesthetic theme as the murals.

However, only a day later fans began to notice a change in the murals which popped up earlier this week.

Several social media users shared snaps and videos of Rodrigo's purple murals being painted over in pink. The colour change stopped fans in their tracks because the Grammy winner's aesthetic has become synonymous with the colour - her earlier two albums being two different shades of the same colour.

A pink album, or another colour if it changes again, signals an entirely different direction which the deja vu songstress seems to have taken for the upcoming album.

Fans are still guessing the name of the album - EROS and LUCK being two strong contenders.

While Rodrigo has not officially made the announcements, social media is hunting for clues.