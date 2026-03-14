Sebastian Bach breaks silence on Christina Applegate, Brad Pitt’s story

Decades later, 1989 MTV Video Music Awards drama is still giving fans something to talk about.

Sebastian Bach, the former frontman of Skid Row, is now apologizing after Christina Applegate revealed in her memoir that she once ditched her date – a young Brad Pitt – to leave the awards show with the rocker.

Speaking to Billboard, Bach admitted the revelation caught him off guard.

“[I] was very surprised when that all hit,” he said.

The rocker reflected on his wild touring days at the time, adding: “I was a single guy on tour, in a band, and I met a lot of girls and I apologize if I hurt her, if I hurt anybody.”

Bach explained that life in a rising rock band moved fast.

“When you’re young you get thrown into the whirlwind of rock ‘n’ roll, meeting a lot of people and you better hold on tight,” he said. “It’s like being on a roller coaster … It was a long time ago. If I hurt anybody, I apologize for it.”

The story resurfaced thanks to Applegate’s new memoir You with the Sad Eyes, where the actress admits she spent the entire VMAs night watching Bach from across the room.

“I had spent all night staring at Bach, who was then a long-haired hunk fronting the band Skid Row,” she wrote.

At the time, Pitt was still early in his acting career. “I hate to put it like this, but Brad back then was still making his way as an actor, and he wasn’t yet THE Brad Pitt,” she explained.

After the show? Applegate made a bold teenage decision.

She “left the show with Sebastian Bach,” while Pitt ended up driving her mom home – and apparently wasn’t thrilled about it.

Today, the story reads like a classic Hollywood “what-if” moment… with big hair and bigger egos.