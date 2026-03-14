 
Geo News

Sebastian Bach breaks silence on Christina Applegate, Brad Pitt's story

Sebastian Bach revisits the time when Christina Applegate left Brad Pitt for him

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 14, 2026

Sebastian Bach breaks silence on Christina Applegate, Brad Pitt’s story
Sebastian Bach breaks silence on Christina Applegate, Brad Pitt’s story

Decades later, 1989 MTV Video Music Awards drama is still giving fans something to talk about.

Sebastian Bach, the former frontman of Skid Row, is now apologizing after Christina Applegate revealed in her memoir that she once ditched her date – a young Brad Pitt – to leave the awards show with the rocker.

Speaking to Billboard, Bach admitted the revelation caught him off guard.

“[I] was very surprised when that all hit,” he said.

The rocker reflected on his wild touring days at the time, adding: “I was a single guy on tour, in a band, and I met a lot of girls and I apologize if I hurt her, if I hurt anybody.”

Bach explained that life in a rising rock band moved fast.

“When you’re young you get thrown into the whirlwind of rock ‘n’ roll, meeting a lot of people and you better hold on tight,” he said. “It’s like being on a roller coaster … It was a long time ago. If I hurt anybody, I apologize for it.”

The story resurfaced thanks to Applegate’s new memoir You with the Sad Eyes, where the actress admits she spent the entire VMAs night watching Bach from across the room.

“I had spent all night staring at Bach, who was then a long-haired hunk fronting the band Skid Row,” she wrote. 

At the time, Pitt was still early in his acting career. “I hate to put it like this, but Brad back then was still making his way as an actor, and he wasn’t yet THE Brad Pitt,” she explained.

After the show? Applegate made a bold teenage decision.

She “left the show with Sebastian Bach,” while Pitt ended up driving her mom home – and apparently wasn’t thrilled about it.

Today, the story reads like a classic Hollywood “what-if” moment… with big hair and bigger egos.

Lee Andrews hits back at claims he begged for cash before marrying Katie Price
Lee Andrews hits back at claims he begged for cash before marrying Katie Price
Machine Gun Kelly wins hearts with inspiring fan interaction during show
Machine Gun Kelly wins hearts with inspiring fan interaction during show
Phil Campbell, Motörhead guitarist, dies at 64
Phil Campbell, Motörhead guitarist, dies at 64
Olivia Rodrigo debuts new surprise after 'OR3' logo reveal
Olivia Rodrigo debuts new surprise after 'OR3' logo reveal
Adrian Grenier reveals what kept him out of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Adrian Grenier reveals what kept him out of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Taylor Swift hits new milestone as her wedding with Travis Kelce nears
Taylor Swift hits new milestone as her wedding with Travis Kelce nears
Can Timothée Chalamet still win the Oscar after viral controversy?
Can Timothée Chalamet still win the Oscar after viral controversy?
Keke Palmer's SXSW panel takes unexpected turn
Keke Palmer's SXSW panel takes unexpected turn