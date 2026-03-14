Jennifer Lopez nearly escapes mishap during Las Vegas residency

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to turn a stumble into part of the choreography.

During her Las Vegas residency show Friday night, the Atlas superstar briefly tripped while performing her 2011 hit On the Floor.

A fan video shared online captured the moment – and her flawless recovery.

“No one recovers from a trip quite like JLo,” the fan wrote beneath the clip.

The 56-year-old performer was mid-routine in a sparkly black bodysuit, complete with a giant red rose brooch, when she kicked her leg up and lost her balance.

Instead of stopping the performance, Lopez powered through, continuing to sing and dance alongside her backup dancers before dropping onto all fours to finish the number like it was planned all along.

Classic J.Lo.

The moment came during her Up All Night Live residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which launched in December.

Just a week earlier, Lopez got candid with fans about life offstage – including her past marriage to Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme.

“After my third divorce, that’s when I really started getting good at it,” she joked during a March 7 show, before quickly adding, “Seriously, that’s not funny… it was actually a really tough time.”

Lopez said she nearly gave up until advice from late self-help author Louise Hay changed her perspective.

“She said to me, ‘Jennifer, you’re a dancer, right?’” Lopez told the crowd. “When you’re learning a dance, and you get the steps wrong, what do you do?”

Her answer? Keep going.

“And she said, ‘That’s right, Jennifer. Always keep dancing.’”

And judging by Friday night’s recovery, J.Lo clearly took that advice to heart.