Machine Gun Kelly wins hearts with inspiring fan interaction during show

Machine Gun Kelly had a wholesome interaction with a young fan during a recent concert, and the video has been making rounds on social media.

The 35-year-old musician won over the internet by gently teaching a young fan to prioritise living in the moment, instead of trying to capture it on her phone.

In the video, the Emo Girl hitmaker is seen singing his song, miss sunshine during the final show of the European leg of his Lost Americana tour in Dublin when he noticed a young fan with cool sunglasses.

MGK began dancing with the girl, telling her, "Y'all's generation's gonna learn how to put the phone down. Dance with me."

The singer and the child danced together and hugged at the end, with Kelly telling the crowd, "Make some noise for this beautiful girl with cool glasses."

Social media users loved the sweet interaction, and appreciated MGK trying to voice out every parent's concern about their children enjoying the moment in real time.

Many comments also praised the singer for being "a great dad in every way. This is how you treat children," and declared him "such a girl dad."

The Rap Devil singer wrapped up the European leg of his tour with the wholesome show, and is scheduled to continue the tour in April, from Australia and North America.