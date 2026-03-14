Harry Styles surprises fans with wholesome gesture ahead of 'SNL'

Harry Styles will be taking over Saturday Night Live as the host as well as musical guest on March 14, but he has already started serving fans.

The 31-year-old musician sent a token of appreciation to fans waiting outside Studio 8H in lines, for the standby tickets to his show.

The American Girls hitmaker personally sent out food - including pizza and soup to the fans camping outside, and fans took to social media to share the sweet gesture.

Many social media users shared their pictures from the waiting lines, sharing how the SNL staff let them know that the pizza was sent by the One Direction alum himself.

"Hes so adorable love him so much," one fan wrote on X, while another added, "what a thoughtful gentleman."

The Watermelon Sugar High singer is returning to the comedy show after his 2019 hosting and musical gig, which became one of fan-favourite episodes.

In the anticipation for this week's episode, the Grammy winner attended last week's show hosted by Ryan Gosling and that became a moment in itself.

As for this week's episode, fans are hoping to see the sketches like the ones they saw in his debut episode, and listen to the live versions of his new songs from Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.