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Lee Andrews hits back at claims he begged for cash before marrying Katie Price

Katie Price’s husband under deep water after a woman revealed ‘begging’ voice notes

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 14, 2026

Lee Andrews hits back at claims he begged for cash before marrying Katie Price
Lee Andrews hits back at claims he begged for cash before marrying Katie Price

Lee Andrews has denied claims that he sent voice notes asking someone for money just days before proposing to Katie Price.

The allegations say that Andrews sent messages to a woman in US where he sounded desperate and asked her to send him money.

The woman claimed that he first contacted her in May last year for business as she said their conversations were professional at the start and nothing romantic.

According to her, things changed months later, saying that in October he started asking her for money and even requested 3,000 dollars to be sent through Western Union.

The woman claimed that she almost sent the money but later became worried and decided not to.

Some of the voice notes reportedly showed Andrews saying he was “desperate” and trying to survive, even mentioning that he was living on cheap ready meals.

Andrews quickly denied all those claims while commenting on social media as he wrote: “This is not me.”

He also warned followers that fake voice notes and fake accounts pretending to be him were spreading online.

The drama, however, came right after Price defended her husband and rejected claims that he is a scammer, saying she has already seen proof of his wealth.

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