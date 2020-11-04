Can't connect right now! retry
US election 2020: Kanye West makes sure to cast vote - but for himself

US election 2020: Kanye West's wife Kim Kardashian also voted

Other people may not see Kanye West as a strong presidential candidate, but the rapper surely thinks he has got what it takes to be the next president of America. 

The rapper confirmed, not suprisingly, that he has cast his first ballot in favour of his own self.

“God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me,” Kanye said via a tweet on Election Day.

“We will heal,” he added. “We will cure.”

Kanye, who earlier had massive public outbursts amid his battle with bipolar disorder, is a write-in candidate.

He is running with vice presidential hopeful, 57-year-old Michelle Tidball.

Meanwhile, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian, also voted.

The mom of four posted a photo of her on Instagram stating, "‘I VOTED!!!! Did u???" without revealing who secured her vote.



