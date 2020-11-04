Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Did Kim Kardashian vote for Kanye West? Fans in doubt after Kamala Harris nod

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Did Kim Kardashian vote for Kanye West? Fans in doubt after Kamala Harris nod

Fashion icon Kim Kardashian has kept her presidential endorsement under wraps of late during the entire US election campaigning period. 

And while many have argued that the beauty mogul, 40, will be voting for her husband and rapper Kanye West in the ongoing race to the White House, her latest move may have cast some doubts in people’s heads.

Turning to her Twitter, the model retweeted a post by Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, leading many into believing that she may not have voted for her husband after all following the cracks in their marriage over his several public meltdowns.

Harris had written in the tweet: "Don’t allow anything to come between you and your vote. If you have any questions or concerns about voting, reach out to our voter hotline. 1 (833) 336-8683.”

Kardashian had herself also urged her fans to exercise their democratic right as she had tweeted: "I VOTED!!!! Did u??? If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line."


More From Entertainment:

Offset hands out meals to voters waiting to cast their ballots in Atlanta

Offset hands out meals to voters waiting to cast their ballots in Atlanta

Will.i.am calls Donald Trump an 'embarrassment' as he gives his take on US election

Will.i.am calls Donald Trump an 'embarrassment' as he gives his take on US election
Selena Gomez issues final voting message for Americans before polling wraps up

Selena Gomez issues final voting message for Americans before polling wraps up
Lil Wayne dumped: Denise Bidot ditches him after Donald Trump endorsement

Lil Wayne dumped: Denise Bidot ditches him after Donald Trump endorsement

Prince William blasted by Meghan Markle's supporters for pulling off 'failed PR stunt'

Prince William blasted by Meghan Markle's supporters for pulling off 'failed PR stunt'
Actor's flirtatious advances towards Kate Middleton leaves Prince William fuming

Actor's flirtatious advances towards Kate Middleton leaves Prince William fuming
Prince Harry sparks fury after his 'relentless preaching' ignites war with royal expert

Prince Harry sparks fury after his 'relentless preaching' ignites war with royal expert

Travis Scott turns off social media to put family first

Travis Scott turns off social media to put family first

Miley Cyrus shuts down rumours she unfollowed Kendall Jenner with class

Miley Cyrus shuts down rumours she unfollowed Kendall Jenner with class
Bella Hadid 'proud' of mom Yolanda Hadid for voting for the first time in US election 2020

Bella Hadid 'proud' of mom Yolanda Hadid for voting for the first time in US election 2020
US election 2020: Kanye West makes sure to cast vote - but for himself

US election 2020: Kanye West makes sure to cast vote - but for himself
Priyanka Chopra's jaw-dropping net worth is sure to leave you stunned

Priyanka Chopra's jaw-dropping net worth is sure to leave you stunned

Latest

view all