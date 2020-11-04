Chrissy Teigen fearful of 'dying' or becoming a 'handmaid' if Trump wins US election

Chrissy Teigen compared her qualms with those of Trump supporters which appeared to her as petty

Fashion icon Chrissy Teigen is filled with fear as the moment of truth draws closer with the US presidential race almost wrapping up.

Turning to her Twitter, the model anxiously tweeted about her apprehensions if Donald Trump assumes office once again for another term.

She compared her qualms with those of Trump supporters which appeared to her as petty than the challenges that may come up if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden loses.

“It’s insane what *our* fears are if we lose, compared to their fears if Biden wins. like we will prob all die or be handmaids and they’re worried about bathroom safety,” tweeted Teigen.

Earlier, she and husband John Legend had taken the stage at a Biden campaign rally where they spoke about giving their kids an early lesson in democracy.

"I want to send a shoutout -- actually, can you come onstage, baby? I want you guys to see, my wife is here. My daughter, Luna, is here. My son, Miles, is here. We're teaching our young people early to participate in their democracy,” said Legend on stage.