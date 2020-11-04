Kanye West concedes US presidential race

Can't connect right now! retry
Kanye West concedes from US presidential race

American rapper Kanye West has conceded his presidential race but is nowhere near close to giving up his dream for one day running the Oval Office.

In a tweet posted after he appeared on the ballot in 12 states, West made the concession as he set his goal to the race in 2024.

“WELP. KANYE 2024,” he tweeted.

The musician had bagged over a thousand votes in the 12 states in which his name appeared on the ballots, reported Associated Press.

West earned 6,000 votes in Colorado where Biden was named the victor and also notched 1,200 in Vermont, which again went to the former vice president.

Moreover, he got 3,979 in Arkansas, 2,309 in Idaho, 3,179 in Iowa, 6,259 in Kentucky, 4,837 in Louisiana, 6,796 in Minnesota, 3,009 in Mississippi, 5,587 in Oklahoma, 10,188 in Tennessee and 4,053 in Utah. 

