Wednesday Nov 04 2020
India's 'Sayonee' remake with Arijit Singh has Pakistani music lovers outraged!

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

An Indian music channel has released a remake of Junoon's classic hit Sayonee, with Arijit Singh on the vocals, and it did not sit well with the Pakistanis.

Released by T-Series on Tuesday, the Arijit Singh remake has raised a lot of eyebrows in Pakistan and left a bitter taste, with music aficionados remembering the 90s era when the Sayonee original song first hit the market.

Needless to say, Pakistanis are outraged over what they have claimed is "legit call to war" and saying Singh "will most probably ruin it".

Here are some of the best reactions:

'We destroy their planes they destroy our songs'

'Diarrhoea'

'Shouldn't mess with the classics'

'Call to war'

A reaction in emojis

'Full fraud'

International court of justice, anyone?

'Ruined' a song about spiritual love

Someone left a comment on Singh's career and it was ... uhhhhh, destructive!

Did Salman Ahmed 'sell this song to them'?

Worse than US Elections 2020!

2020 and the 'damage to humanity'

Some others, however, were a bit lenient.

'How is this a bad thing?'

'Far better job than Rahat Fateh Ali Khan'

'No remake can top the classic'

A cross-border music lover, however, had the same thoughts as many Pakistanis do.

And someone actually shared a clip of the original song in the comments...

... and they won!


