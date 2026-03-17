Dua Lipa raises concern over how Epstein files are being discussed

Dua Lipa opened up about the way people are talking about the Epstein files, saying that it is really unfair to the victims.

She shared her thoughts on her Service95 podcast while chatting with writer Roxane Gay.

During the conversation, Dua said that many people and media outlets are focusing on the wrong things and instead of talking about the victims and what they went through, a lot of attention is going to shocking details and famous names linked to the case.

She said, “The way that the crimes have been reported, and the language that’s been used, has been doing such a disservice to all the victims.”

The Levitating hitmaker also reminded listeners that many of the victims were young girls.

“I keep thinking about all the stories that talk about the underage girls and the sex parties, rather than writing about the victims that were children who were trafficked,” she said.

The No Lie singer added that this kind of coverage hides the real issue and shifts focus away from the victims.

The discussion, however, came back into the spotlight after new files which is about Jeffrey Epstein were released and Dua’s comments have added an important voice to the conversation.