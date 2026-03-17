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Who is Margot Robbie doppelgänger? Samara Weaving stuns at LA premiere

Margot Robbie 'Wuthering Heights' was released in the United Kingdom and United States by Warner Bros. Pictures on February 13

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 17, 2026

Who is Margot Robbie doppelgänger? Samara Weaving stuns at LA premiere

Margot Robbie doppelgänger turns out to have been hiding in plain sight!

Fellow Australian actress Samara Weaving stunned fans when she posed alongside Robbie at the Ready or Not 2 premiere in Los Angeles.

The uncanny resemblance between the two stars had onlookers doing double takes, especially as Weaving proudly showcased her baby bump while Wuthering Heights actress kept things chic in leather.

Who is Margot Robbie doppelgänger? Samara Weaving stuns at LA premiere

The side-by-side moment felt like Hollywood’s ultimate mirror trick: two actresses with wavy blonde hair, matching smiles, and parallel careers that have often overlapped.

The 35-year-old and 34-year-old first shared the screen in Babylon and have long laughed off comparisons from fans who insist they could be twins.

Weaving, glowing in maternity couture, leaned into her moment with a floor-length gown and coat draped casually over her shoulders, while Robbie opted for a sleek mini dress and boots.

And for Weaving, the night doubled as a celebration of her forthcoming horror sequel, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, where she leads a cast stacked with names like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood.

Who is Margot Robbie doppelgänger? Samara Weaving stuns at LA premiere

Robbie may have stolen headlines with her uncanny twin moment, but Weaving’s maternity style and career momentum made sure she owned the spotlight too.

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