Oscars team speaks out after Teyana Taylor horrifying security incident

The Oscars team spoken out after a rude incident that happened to Teyana Taylor during this year’s ceremony.

The situation came into massive spotlight after a video started spreading online in no time, showing the star in a heated moment with some security guard almost near to end of the event.

In the clip, Taylor looked really upset after what happened to her as she said that the guard pushed her and another woman.

She was heard saying, “You’re a man putting your hands on a female, you’re very rude,” as people around tried to calm things down but nothing helped as such.

After the video went viral, the Academy shared a statement themselves by saying that they are very upset to hear about what happened to the star and she got to face this experience.

They, however, explained that even though the guard was from an outside security company, its still their responsibility to make sure every guest feels safe and respected.

They also made it clear that this kind of behaviour is not acceptable at all and said they are taking steps so it does not happen again.

The team also thanked Taylor for staying calm and handling the situation with grace.

The security company later said the area was crowded and their team was trying to control the situation as admitted that there was some contact and said they regret how things turned out.

Taylor later said she is fine but added that she does not tolerate any kind of disrespect.