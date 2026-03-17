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Tom Holland shares 'Spider-Man' news as Zendaya addresses wedding rumours

Tom Holland makes exciting announcement about 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer as he enlists fans' help

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 17, 2026

Tom Holland shares &apos;Spider-Man&apos; news as Zendaya addresses wedding rumours
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is set to release on July 31, 2026

Tom Holland is teasing a brand-new way of releasing trailers.

On Tuesday, March 17, the Marvel star took to his social media to announce that the first official trailer for the upcoming fourth installment of the Spider-Man franchise, Brand New Day, is almost here. But there’s an exciting twist as Sony enlists the help of devoted fans to release the trailer.

“We are working on something incredibly exciting for the release of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer,” Holland, 29, says in the video announcement.

He continues, “It goes without saying that we have had so much love and support since day dot of making these movies, and without that incredible community, there would be no Spider-Man. So to show you our appreciation, we are doing something that has never been done before. Follow along as a brand new day starts across the world, and some of our greatest fans are gonna help us release pieces of our new trailer.”

“I will see you tomorrow bright and early in New York City. I’m passing it over to the fans. This is all about community, this is all about being together, so let’s go,” the message concludes.

According to the announcement, the trailer will be released on March 18 — a little over four months before the film’s release date on July 31, 2026. It follows the events of 2021’s No Way Home, with Peter Parker now operating anonymously as Spider-Man after Doctor Strange’s spell erased Parker from everyone’s memory, including his girlfriend, MJ, played by Zendaya.

Off-screen, Holland and Zendaya sparked rumours of a secret wedding earlier this month. Zendaya finally addressed the rumours while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Many people have been fooled by [the viral A.I wedding photos]. While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos were gorgeous!’ And I was like, ‘Babe, they’re A.I!”

While the photos were definitely fake, Zendaya seemingly confirmed the news while flaunting a gold wedding band at the Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 12. However, the famously private couple, who got engaged in late 2024 after six years of dating, have yet to officially confirm the news. 

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