Taylor Swift urges fans to ‘make your vote count’ in last ditch plea effort

Taylor Swift has been hyper active on social media, pumping out supportive endorsement and uploads in favor of the democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The singer utilized her Twitter platform to get out her last PSA video and was quoted telling the public, "Hey. So we are all very stressed out about this election, rightfully so. I feel you.”

"But allow me to be the 1 millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to make your voice heard and to make your vote count, so if you haven't voted yet, please do."

Before signing off the pop sensation made sure to remind the masses, "Stay safe, wear a mask, take care of yourselves. I love you very much. Happy voting.”



The video ended with a graphic multi-color portrait of both Kamala Harris and Joe Biden standing side by side, “united.”