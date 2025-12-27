Elsie Hewitt offers peek into first Christmas as family of three

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend are spending this Christmas as the newly minted parents of one.

On Friday, December 26, the former Saturday Night Live star’s girlfriend offered a sneak peek into how the new family of three is celebrating their first festive season together.

The couple welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, on December 12.

The mother took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable photo, capturing herself holding a tiny knit bootie in her hand.

The tiny red and white footwear, seemingly Scottie Rose's, fit flat across the doting mom's fingers.

The model offered a glimpse into her first holiday with her baby girl a few days after she and Davidson, 32, announced the birth of their little bundle of joy.

On December 18, they shared a series of photos of themselves with their newborn. The post included several other intimate photos of the comedian and the model with their baby.

"My best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief," Hewitt, 29, captioned the post, with the proud father adding, "wu tang forever."

Interestingly, the parents named their daughter after Davidson's late father, Scott Matthew Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died when the Dog Man vocal star was seven.

Rose, meanwhile, is Hewitt's middle name.