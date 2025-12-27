David, Victoria Beckham celebrate Christmas with a subtle jab at Brooklyn

David and Victoria Beckham appeared to send a pointed message to their eldest son Brooklyn amid their ongoing feud.

Victoria took to Instagram on Boxing Day to share a clip of herself and David dancing to Barbara Streisand and Barry Gibb's Guilty.

What caused the Beckham family’s festive celebrations take a dramatic turn were the lyrics "We've got nothing to be sorry for."

The post was captioned as, "David and Victoria giving their very best Barry and Barbra on Christmas Day xxx kisses from us both xx @davidbeckham."

The video clip got interpreted as a response to reports that Brooklyn wants his parents to apologize to him and his wife, Nicola Peltz, for past tensions.

The couple also shared warm family snaps from their Cotswolds home.

The pictures featured them posing with children Cruz and Harper as well as Victoria’s parents Jackie and Anthony and David’s mother Sandra.

While parents celebrated in the UK, the English model and photographer remained in the US with his wife sharing his own defiant content.

On Christmas Eve, he declared Nicola his 'everything' in a loved-up post after reportedly blocking his family on the platform.

The 26-year-old also posted a TikTok clip walking through the city with Lady Gaga's Telephone playing in the background.

He highlighted the lyric "Sorry I cannot hear you, I'm kinda busy" which appears to be a thinly veiled barb suggesting he is tuning out the family drama.

The feud has escalated in recent months following Brooklyn skipping David’s 50th birthday celebrations and failing to acknowledge his father’s knighthood.