Wednesday Nov 04 2020
Megan Fox's outburst at ex Brian Austin Green was a long time coming

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Past paramours Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green recently had a very public spat where the former lambasted her ex-husband in front of the world. 

According to a report by E! News, a source spilled that the outburst wasn’t something that came out of the blue and was actually the Transformers actor’s breaking point.

The insider claimed that Fox "reached her breaking point and has had enough of Brian's games. She is incredibly frustrated that he's trying to make her look like a bad mom and decided to call him out on it. She especially hates that he's using the kids to try and get back at her."

The source further said that "she feels like he crossed a line and that something needed to be said publicly so that maybe he will think about what he's doing."

Earlier, reacting to the Instagram post, Fox commented on Brian's post and said: "Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in."

"I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram," she went on to say.

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time," she continued.

"Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?" she added.

