Wednesday Nov 04 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defend their 'interference' in US election

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s political moves had hurled quite a lot of criticism their way as they broke royal traditions by commenting on America's political climate.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have defended their actions through their spokesperson who came forth to use an old statement by Queen Elizabeth II to back the couple’s voting claim.

Talking to Insider, the rep for the royal pair defended their ‘activism’ after they had earlier hinted at endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Obviously it is at a very important part of the American election cycle at the moment, but that doesn’t mean it’s specific to this time,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

“Part of being an active member of society is to take part in the democratic process. So encouraging people to get involved in politics is something that is important,” they said.

They went on to reference Queen Elizabeth II’s remarks from 2003 and 2014 as well where she encouraged Scotland to cast their votes as well upon a referendum.

“The Queen herself, for example, encouraged people to use their right to vote when there was a referendum in Scotland and when there was an election in Wales,” they said.

“While potentially controversial, it is not a brand-new thing,” they added.

