Critics get honest about 'Wicked: For Good'

Reviewers' take on 'Wicked: For Good' revealed

As Wicked: For Good is around the corner, the critics have shared their verdict, which is largely favourable.



Peter Debruge, who reviews the movie for Variety, writes, "The art nouveau-style sets and ornate costumes are nothing short of astonishing, though the film relies more heavily on virtual effects, eschewing the techniques that made the blend of practical and virtual elements so seamless last time."

In the BBC, reviewer Carey James opines, "The film is, in its essence, an ode to eternal friendship. Its heart comes near the end when the witches are about to part once more and Grande and Erivo sing For Good. This film is as slick and shiny as Glinda's lip gloss, but it may also be just what its many fans want."

Critic Brian Truitt in USA Today pens, "Like the first “Wicked,” Erivo and Grande are the belting virtuosos fueling this musical’s emotional engine. Grande benefits from Glinda having a bigger role this time, with thematic aspects of her backstory driving an impressive character arc."

For Deadline, writer Hammond pens, "What can we say about the performances that hasn’t already been said? Both Erivo and Grande could not be better, and in fact Grande really gets a chance to shine here and runs away with the picture whenever she is on screen. Erivo’s Elphaba remains the juiciest role and she defines it with the mortality only movies can bring."

Wicked: For Good opens in theatres on Nov 21.