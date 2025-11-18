 
'House of the Dragon' star chooses agency for representation

The star plays Ser Criston Cole in the hit HBO series 'The House of the Dragon'

Geo News Digital Desk
November 18, 2025

Fabien Frankel comes on board at CAA for rep
Fabien Frankel, who famously appears as Ser Criston Cole in House of the Dragon, signs with Creative Artists Agency for representation.

In addition to the hit series, the star is currently playing FBI agent Anthony Grasso in the HBO miniseries Task.

The show is a follow-up to Mare of Easttown, which has become a hit for the network, with data suggesting it has brought in 3.1 million viewers in the first three days.

Alongside Fabien, the series stars Tom Pelphrey, Mark Ruffalo, Alison Oliver, Emilia Jones, and Martha Plimpton.

It is worth noting that the actor, with his brother Max Frankel, earlier launched a production company named Marcel Monique Productions.

“My brother and I grew up with such a love of cinema,” he previously told Variety, as the music video for Wife Once by Memory of Speke was their first project.

“That came from our mum and our granddad. My mom took us to the cinema once a week. We’d watch everything and anything," he concluded.

