Joel Edgerton weighs in on the Western epic 'Train Dreams' and what to expect

"Train Dreams", which stars Australian actor Joel Edgerton as a logger in the 1900s, is not a conventional film.

Based on the novella by Denis Johnson, the narrative spans a man's lifetime, showing his highs, his lows and all the stories in between.

"It's a Western epic sort of celebration of an ordinary life, you know. And I think there's... something so dignified in this," Edgerton told Reuters.

Starting at childhood, the film soon sees Edgerton's socially awkward Robert meet the love of his life, Gladys, played by Felicity Jones.

However, he must spend significant time away from his wife and his newborn child to earn money for the family logging in the forests of the Pacific Northwest.

Edgerton, who has been critically praised for his role, said the role came surprisingly easy to him.

He said, "I know what it is to be in love. I'm in love right now. And I wrestle with how to marry work and life, and I felt like Robert was just me with an ax in his hand."

For director Clint Bentley, Edgerton was more than that, saying, "The fact that he can do so much with so little and that he can, you know, break your heart with just a look off in the distance or stumbling over a line. I think he's just he's such a powerful actor, but in such a humble way that it's really beautiful to watch."

While the film follows Robert's life, it also shows how technology is becoming prevalent in nearly every industry, while nature is being undermined. This is most noticeable in the film through Robert's relationships with veteran logger Arn (William H. Macy) and environmentalist Claire (Kerry Condon).

The natural element of the film is also tangible because many of the scenes are shot outdoors.

Jones said, "It's always so nice shooting outside. Somehow you feel the pressure less, there's you know, if there's any tensions, it gets diluted because you're, you know, you're outside in the elements."

"Train Dreams", which is currently in limited theaters and will stream on Netflix on November 21, is currently on 97% on review aggregator rottentomatoes.com from 99 reviews.

Edgerton recalled one of his favorite reactions to the film, saying, "This guy in the front row of the screening the other day, as we were getting up to leave this Q&A, he said, 'This movie makes me want to go home and hug my wife and my kids.' And I was like, Yeah, cherish the things you've got right now."