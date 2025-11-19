 
Narnia gets strong criticism ahead of release

The criticism is directed at a recent decision Netflix took regarding the 'Narnia' release

Geo News Digital Desk
November 19, 2025

Exhibitor slams Netflix & 'Narnia' over IMAX deal

A wave of criticism is directed at Narnia, which is in the works on Netflix. It comes in the wake of the streamer's decision to release the movie for two weeks only in IMAX theaters.

Tim Richards, the CEO of Europe's largest privately owned theatre operator, Vue Entertainment, voiced this frustration in a letter, stating, “As a result, ‘Narnia’ will not be watched by audiences on 99% of cinema screens worldwide. It will only play on IMAX screens owned by operators willing to break established theatrical release windows."

He continued, Those who choose to respect the established theatrical release window have been threatened by IMAX with a ‘nuclear option’ if they do not play it. The outcome? IMAX and Netflix may enjoy a short-term gain, but the industry and audiences around the world will lose."

"Millions of families who would love to watch ‘Narnia’ at a theater will be needlessly deprived of the opportunity…IMAX has not only agreed to this restrictive model but appears to be encouraging other filmmakers to follow suit. In doing so, it risks undermining the very ecosystem that makes theatrical success possible," Tom concludes.

Meanwhile, Narnia will arrive on the Thanksgiving 2026 holiday.

