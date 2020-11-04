Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
Meghan Markle warned court evidence ‘could change everything’ come January: report

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Meghan Markle warned court evidence ‘could change everything’ come January: report

Meghan Markle has recently been warning about the status of her court case against her father Thomas Markle and the Mail on Sunday.

Experts believe the catalyst to this change could potentially be the written evidence which has only recently been recovered.

The claim was brought forward by Mr Chris Ship, during his interview on the ITV Royal Rota podcast. There he claimed, "If it's heard on a summary basis, it will mean there will be no trial at all, no trial whatsoever, not even in the one in October. It just means that the facts of law will be put out in front of the judge, and there will be no witnesses.”

"Meghan's anonymous friends won't be called. Meghan herself and Prince Harry won't be there either. I've got the skeleton argument here which the Sussexes put before Master Kaye in the High Court yesterday."

“It was all done virtually, only Master Kaye was sitting in the court. All the press and journalists watching, as well as the counsel from both sides, were all dialled in virtually.”

Mr Ship concluded by saying, "The reason why the Sussexes' legal team say they're applying for this so-called summary judgement is because they believe they have an overwhelmingly strong case, and there is pretty much no chance of the Mail on Sunday succeeding in its defence. Obviously that's their view, the Mail would heavily dispute that."

