entertainment
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
By
Web Desk

How Prince Charles and Camilla avoid risk of poisoning?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla travel with their own alcohol to avoid their drinks being tampered with, reported Express UK citing royal reporter Gordon Rayner.

Prince Charles is the first-in- line to the British thorn after his mother Queen Elizabeth and is likely to .  

"The Duke and the Duchess Cornwall sometimes take their own alcohol so there’s no danger of their drinks being spiked,” Rayner said.

According to the journalist,  Prince Charles, Camilla do not carry the bag themselves..

“Their police bodyguard will discreetly carry a bag of their drinks,” he said.


