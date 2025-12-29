Brigitte Bardot last Instagram post days before her passing

Brigitte Bardot breathed her last at age of 91

Brigitt Bardot's last Instagram post just a day before her death saddens fans as it reveals her true effort towards the cause close to her heart.

French cinema legend Brigitte Bardot used her Instagram account for her work for animal welfare.

In her final post shared through the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, the actress appeared in a video gently petting a young Doberman named Urphé who suffers from severe generalized arthritis.

The caption which began with a plea for people planning to adopt a dog read: "This young doberman waiting is named Urphe. He is two and a half years old. Following the departure of his owner in EHPAD, Urphé was placed on a pension for a year before being bequeathed to the Brigitte Bardot Foundation and integrated into one of our shelters."

Badort described the dog as "a very attentive dog, very close to human, very affectionate, very very playful. He needs to discover life because he has known only pension.

"It's an SOS we pass today for Urphe," she further wrote.

The actress breathed her last at the age of 91.

Bardot rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s as a symbol of beauty, freedom, sexual revolution before retired from acting to focus on animal welfare.