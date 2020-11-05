Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Nov 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Indian actor Faraaz Khan breathes his last at 50

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Pooja Bhatt had confirmed the news of Faraaz Khan's death on her social media 

Indian actor Faraaz Khan passed away at the age of 50 on Wednesday during his treatment for a neurological disorder.

Bollywood star Pooja Bhatt had confirmed the news on her social media as she tweeted about the tragic demise of the Fareb star who was hospitalized in Bengaluru for a neurological disorder.

“With a heavy heart, I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill,” wrote Bhatt.

Only a few days ago, Salman Khan had stepped forth to give financial assistance to the Mehndi star after his brother Fahmaan Khan had shared details about the family struggling to pay for his treatment. 

More From Bollywood:

'Gully Boy' actor Vijay Raaz taken into custody after molesting female crew member

'Gully Boy' actor Vijay Raaz taken into custody after molesting female crew member
Saif Ali Khan thinks Ibrahim is ready to make an entry in Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan thinks Ibrahim is ready to make an entry in Bollywood
Sona Mohapatra berates Mukesh Khanna after he says ‘women should stay at home’

Sona Mohapatra berates Mukesh Khanna after he says ‘women should stay at home’
Inside Aishwarya Rai’s unbreakable bond with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan

Inside Aishwarya Rai’s unbreakable bond with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan
Ayushmann Khurrana has moved out of his home and into a hotel: Here’s why

Ayushmann Khurrana has moved out of his home and into a hotel: Here’s why
Katrina Kaif showers praises on Shah Rukh Khan as Bollywood King turns 55

Katrina Kaif showers praises on Shah Rukh Khan as Bollywood King turns 55
Real value of Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Mannat residence in Mumbai

Real value of Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Mannat residence in Mumbai
Are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dating? Akshay Kumar drops a hint

Are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dating? Akshay Kumar drops a hint
Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma summoned by NCB but remains 'untraceable'

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma summoned by NCB but remains 'untraceable'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira claims her parents' divorce was 'not a bad thing'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira claims her parents' divorce was 'not a bad thing'
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Diwali celebrations this year owing to Rishi Kapoor's death

Amitabh Bachchan cancels Diwali celebrations this year owing to Rishi Kapoor's death
Shah Rukh Khan once stood up against gangster Abu Salem's incessant threats

Shah Rukh Khan once stood up against gangster Abu Salem's incessant threats

Latest

view all