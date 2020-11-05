Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Nov 05 2020
By
Web Desk

'Gully Boy' actor Vijay Raaz taken into custody after molesting female crew member

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Vijay Raaz is known for his role alongside Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz was taken into custody on Monday for allegedly molesting a member of the crew.

According to a report by ANI, the Gully Boy actor was detained from Gondia and had a case registered against him following the act of sexual misconduct.

The report quoted Additional SP Atul Kulkarni as saying: "Actor Vijay Raaz was arrested from Gondia yesterday allegedly for molesting a woman crew member. A case has been registered.”

He was later granted bail by a local court.

The actor is known for his role alongside Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

More From Bollywood:

Indian actor Faraaz Khan breathes his last at 50

Indian actor Faraaz Khan breathes his last at 50
Saif Ali Khan thinks Ibrahim is ready to make an entry in Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan thinks Ibrahim is ready to make an entry in Bollywood
Sona Mohapatra berates Mukesh Khanna after he says ‘women should stay at home’

Sona Mohapatra berates Mukesh Khanna after he says ‘women should stay at home’
Inside Aishwarya Rai’s unbreakable bond with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan

Inside Aishwarya Rai’s unbreakable bond with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan
Ayushmann Khurrana has moved out of his home and into a hotel: Here’s why

Ayushmann Khurrana has moved out of his home and into a hotel: Here’s why
Katrina Kaif showers praises on Shah Rukh Khan as Bollywood King turns 55

Katrina Kaif showers praises on Shah Rukh Khan as Bollywood King turns 55
Real value of Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Mannat residence in Mumbai

Real value of Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Mannat residence in Mumbai
Are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dating? Akshay Kumar drops a hint

Are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dating? Akshay Kumar drops a hint
Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma summoned by NCB but remains 'untraceable'

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma summoned by NCB but remains 'untraceable'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira claims her parents' divorce was 'not a bad thing'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira claims her parents' divorce was 'not a bad thing'
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Diwali celebrations this year owing to Rishi Kapoor's death

Amitabh Bachchan cancels Diwali celebrations this year owing to Rishi Kapoor's death
Shah Rukh Khan once stood up against gangster Abu Salem's incessant threats

Shah Rukh Khan once stood up against gangster Abu Salem's incessant threats

Latest

view all