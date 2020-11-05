Hrithik Roshan heading towards Hollywood?

Hrithik Roshan signed on to the American talent company called Gersh Agency that will represent him

It looks like Bollywood megastar Hrithik Roshan is going to be the next big name from India to make waves in Hollywood.

If reports are to be believed, the Krrish actor signed on to the American talent company called Gersh Agency that will represent him seven seas across. And now, reports revealed that the actor has already bagged his debut project.

The heartthrob is reportedly in talks to jump on-board a Hollywood spy thriller and even recorded an audition recently for the same project.

Mid-Day reported that the actor recorded his audition for project in his Juhu residence.

The source told the outlet: "As is customary in Los Angeles, Hrithik's team was given details of his role in the movie and the scenes that he had to tape. He sent his audition to the studio two weeks ago.”

“The discussion is at a nascent stage. If all goes well, the actor will kick off the project after completing the shoot of Krrish 4."