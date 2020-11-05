Prince William was ‘kept up all night’ by Prince Harry’s agonizing actions: report

Prince William was ‘kept up all night’ by Prince Harry’s agonizing actions

Despite growing up with an inseparable bond between them, Prince William and Prince Harry began to grow distant, and according to reports one of the reasons was because the young spare would keep his older brother up all night long.

The brothers lived together back when they both were training to get their helicopter licenses at the Defense Helicopter Flying School near RAF Shropshire.

During that time however, Prince Harry began getting on his big brother’s nerves. While It is no doubt that Prince William was always more sensible compared to the other two, he got tired of always being served the short end of the stick and ultimately being tasked with having to clean up after his messy younger brother.

At the time, Prince William sat for an interview and according to The Mirror, he said, "Bearing in mine I cook - I feed him every day - I think he's done very well.”

“Harry does the washing up, but then he leaves most of it in the sink and then I come back in the morning and I have to wash it up. I do a fair bit of tidying up after him. He snores a lot too. He keeps me up all night."

While the prince’s comments might be taken in a jokingly context, royal author Robert Lacey believes it was only half-jokingly.

During the same interview Prince Harry also incited a laugh from the interviewer when he detailed their living arrangement in more detail than royal fans would like to take in.

The royal spare exclaimed at the time, "Oh God, they'll think we share a bed now. We're brothers, not lovers!"