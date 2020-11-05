Prince Charles urges world leaders to peddle back: ‘we're in for total catastrophe’

Prince Charles urges world leaders to peddle back: ‘World is in for total catastrophe’

Prince Charles reportedly showcased a large amount of wisdom and kingly fortitude while addressing world leaders. The next heir to the British throne also warned these leaders about an upcoming global catastrophe.

Prince Charles addressed his thoughts during his interview with Edward Enningul at Vogue magazine and was quoted saying, "Despite that, and despite lockdown, the rate of global warming is still accelerating. And we still haven’t been able to tackle this issue, which is so utterly crucial if we’re to avoid total catastrophe.”

"Which is why, it seems to me, that the vital thing now is to buy more time in the battle to make the transition to an infinitely more sustainable, decarbonised economy."

The Duke also addressed his desire to see a change in the world’s economy, as well as the fast paced adaptation of modern technology. When he claimed, "There are extraordinary new developments in capturing carbon and finding new uses for the carbon you capture.

"But unless we take more of the emissions out of the atmosphere, particularly through coal-fired power plants and so on, we will never win this battle. We need to put nature back at the centre of everything we do in a circular bio-economy.”

He concluded his interview by claiming, “Species are becoming extinct at a rapid rate. We can’t go on like this, but there are solutions, we just need to act – now” and build a more “circular economy.”